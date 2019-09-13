Stern action to be taken against private schools if they increased monthly tuition fee: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Friday said an stern action would be taken against private schools if they increase the monthly tuition fee in contradiction of Supreme Court's order

Talking to media outside the Parliament, he gave a loud and clear message to the private school's management not to do exceed their limits and dare not to flout the Supreme Court's order.

In accordance with the Supreme Court's direction, none of the private school could increase the monthly tuition fee more than 5%, the minister said.

He said at the outset of the new academic year, various complaints from the parents were received that private schools had an unprecedented increase in the monthly tuition fee.

He said the provincial governments were also asked to take action against those private schools charging extra tuition fee in contrast with the Supreme Court's directives.

"It has also come in our knowledge that schools are charging in different heads to avoid any legal action against them," the minister said.

He said this act is totally unacceptable and against the law adding the action would be taken against those schools using such gimmicks.