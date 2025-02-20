- Home
- Education
- Strict step taking against cheating in Gandakha exam center: Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu ..
Strict Step Taking Against Cheating In Gandakha Exam Center: Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu Bakr Umrani
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu Bakr Umrani on Thursday said that on special directive of Provincial Education Minister and BBISE’s Controller of Examinations Abida Kakar, strict steps are being taken against cheating in the examination center
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Superintendent Gandakha High school Abu Bakr Umrani on Thursday said that on special directive of Provincial education Minister and BBISE’s Controller of Examinations Abida Kakar, strict steps are being taken against cheating in the examination center.
He said this while urging invigilators of the center saying that it is responsibility of the invigilators to control cheating and prohibition of the use of mobile phones in the center.
He said that no one would be allowed to copy and duplicate candidates sitting could be allowed.
He said that if any administrative staff is found to be negligent, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them saying that the staff is being asked to supervise the exams so that they could take the matriculation exams in a pleasant and comfortable environment.
He said that children must be protected from cheating and be equipped with the wealth of knowledge because while children pass by cheating, they never succeed in practical life.
We have to pledge that the curse of cheating must be ended, children must become educated and conscious citizens because they have to serve the country and nation, he said.
He said that today, only those nations are developed in the world who have made knowledge their weapon and eradicated ignorance from their country.
He said that we also have to light the candle of quality knowledge for the development and progress of our country.
He said that cheating is a disease that is pushing the new generation of the country into the darkness of ignorance.
Recent Stories
500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations
IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage
13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
More Stories From Education
-
SPSC declares 35 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturer, Economics4 minutes ago
-
Isra University hosts 8th Job &Trade Fair 20253 minutes ago
-
Strict step taking against cheating in Gandakha exam center: Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu ..3 minutes ago
-
Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam4 hours ago
-
Essex University delegation visits Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU)5 hours ago
-
AIOU hosts seminar on 'Modern Concept of History & Standard Criticism'2 days ago
-
SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition2 days ago
-
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees2 days ago
-
CG COMSTECH calls for science-led solutions and global collaboration to combat neglected tropical di ..2 days ago
-
UoM announces admissions for BA, B.Sc supplementary exam 2024-252 days ago
-
Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at UAF3 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur campus to host day-long expo, career counselling event on Feb 183 days ago