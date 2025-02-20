Strict step taking against cheating in Gandakha exam center: Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu Bakr Umrani

Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu Bakr Umrani on Thursday said that on special directive of Provincial Education Minister and BBISE’s Controller of Examinations Abida Kakar, strict steps are being taken against cheating in the examination center

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Superintendent Gandakha High school Abu Bakr Umrani on Thursday said that on special directive of Provincial education Minister and BBISE’s Controller of Examinations Abida Kakar, strict steps are being taken against cheating in the examination center.

He said this while urging invigilators of the center saying that it is responsibility of the invigilators to control cheating and prohibition of the use of mobile phones in the center.

He said that no one would be allowed to copy and duplicate candidates sitting could be allowed.

He said that if any administrative staff is found to be negligent, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them saying that the staff is being asked to supervise the exams so that they could take the matriculation exams in a pleasant and comfortable environment.

He said that children must be protected from cheating and be equipped with the wealth of knowledge because while children pass by cheating, they never succeed in practical life.

We have to pledge that the curse of cheating must be ended, children must become educated and conscious citizens because they have to serve the country and nation, he said.

He said that today, only those nations are developed in the world who have made knowledge their weapon and eradicated ignorance from their country.

He said that we also have to light the candle of quality knowledge for the development and progress of our country.

He said that cheating is a disease that is pushing the new generation of the country into the darkness of ignorance.