Student death caused protest against COMSATS admin

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) The students at the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Friday staged a protest over the death of a BBA student Inam, who was allegedly died due to negligence of university's administration.

The students chanted slogans against the university's mismanagement. Later, the students told the media that Inam was in serious condition varsity's management did not allowed ambulance to enter in the university for shifting of the student to hospital.

The other fellow students also tried to shift him in hospital on their personal vehicles but they were also not allowed to enter their car in the university, they added. The student remains alive for 30 minutes in critical condition and then died helplessly.

However, the university management tried to cover the incident and issued a statement saying that the student of CUI enrolled in the second semester of Bachelor of business Administration programme passed away on October 4.

The student suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to the Medical Center where he was administered emergency medical treatment by trained medical professionals.

After administering emergency treatment, the student was rushed to National Institutes of Health Medical Complex, Islamabad, for further medical treatment. However, the hospital authorities declared the student dead on arrival.

The student's family refused the postmortem of deceased student and the subsequently the body was handed over to the family.