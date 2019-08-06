UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Student Moves Lahore High Court Against Punjab University Over 1st Position Issue In BA Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:14 PM

Student moves Lahore High Court against Punjab University over 1st position issue in BA exams

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab University vice chancellor on a petition, filed by a female student against her depriving of the first position in the BA examinations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab University vice chancellor on a petition, filed by a female student against her depriving of the first position in the BA examinations.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Mubeen issued notices on the petition, filed by Umm-e-Habiba.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client obtained 650 marks in BA examinations, but the Punjab University awarded the first three positions to other students, who obtained less marks than her.

He submitted that his client was deprived of the first position despite securing the highest marks.

He contended that the step was discriminatory, while pleading with the court to issue directions for declaring the petitioner eligible for the first position.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Punjab Student Court

Recent Stories

Sudan's Transitional Military Council to Be Dissol ..

2 minutes ago

8chan founder hopes El Paso shooting 'final nail i ..

2 minutes ago

Two People Killed, 6 Injured in Rocket Attack in S ..

2 minutes ago

Mogherini to Visit Belarus in October - EU Envoy

2 minutes ago

Status of Kashmir cannot be changed: ANP Chief

9 minutes ago

Albayrak waste management company starts mega Eid ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.