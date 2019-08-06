Student moves Lahore High Court against Punjab University over 1st position issue in BA exams

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab University vice chancellor on a petition, filed by a female student against her depriving of the first position in the BA examinations.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Mubeen issued notices on the petition, filed by Umm-e-Habiba.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client obtained 650 marks in BA examinations, but the Punjab University awarded the first three positions to other students, who obtained less marks than her.

He submitted that his client was deprived of the first position despite securing the highest marks.

He contended that the step was discriminatory, while pleading with the court to issue directions for declaring the petitioner eligible for the first position.