Student Of Excel School Who Inspires Others In Recent Matriculation Results

Fri 25th September 2020

Student of Excel School who inspires others in recent matriculation results

Nayyab Muddasir pays tribute to her teachers at Excel School who enabled her to achieve distinction in matriculation exams' results last week.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Nayyab Mudassir, a student who studied at Excel School, emerged as role model for the girls students in her area by securing highest marks in recently announced matriculation results.

Nayyab Mudassir secured 1085 marks in matriculation exams.

“It’s all about my teachers, especially Mr. Khalid Rashid that I have achieved this distinction,” said Nayyab Mudassir, pointing out that her teachers did hard working, focused on their learning and enabled them to achieve this success.

Talking about her future plans, Nayyab said she would opt to get admission in medical education as becoming a doctor was her dream.

“I’ll get admission in medical education,” she added.

The teachers, parents, friends and the people in her area are appreciating her for her remarkable success in matriculation.

“She has emerged as inspiring figure for other girls in the area after her remarkable achievement in matriculation results this year,” said Mr.

Khalid Rashid, the CEO of Excel School at Multan road.

“It’s a great honor for Excel School that a student who studied here stood with distinction,” said Mr. Rashid, adding that students at his school achieved great marks in matriculation results every year.

“Nayyab has broken the previous record as she got 1085 marks in her matriculation,” he added. He went on to say that the aim of establishing Excel School was to serve the country by imparting knowledge to the next generation.

“This is just a small step to do something for our land we all belong to. We try that students at Excel School should excel in their lives,” he said excitedly.

He also offered everyone to check the previous academic record of his school’s children, claiming that the students made distinctions in their study under their mentorship and supervision. “Our previous is open and clear that students at our schools excelled in their studies,” he added.

