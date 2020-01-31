UrduPoint.com
Student Of University Of Central Punjab Witness Senate Proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The 79 students of the Unversity of Central Punjab, Quaid-e-Azam Campus, Rawalpindi and provincial Minister for Agriculture and Provincial Minister of Balochistan Zmarak Khan Achakzai on Friday witnessed the proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani welcomed the students and Zmarak Khan Achakzai.

