Student service centre opened at Govt College Women University

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A student service centre was inaugurated at Govt College Women University here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq inaugurated the centre while Registrar Dr Zile Huma Nazli, Prof Ferzana Hashmi, Afshan Saeed, Incharge center Shahida Kausar and students were present on the occasion.

The VC said the centre had been established keeping in view the security of students and providing them facility of photocopy and others.