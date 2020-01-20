Student-teacher delegation from Miranshah visits Government College University Lahore

A delegation of students and teachers from the Frontier Corps Public School, Miranshah, North Waziristan, Monday visited the Government College University (GCU), Lahore on a study tour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of students and teachers from the Frontier Corps Public school, Miranshah, North Waziristan, Monday visited the Government College University (GCU), Lahore on a study tour.

The delegation visited various departments of the GCU and also met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

The VC told the delegation that they all would have to work collectively for Pakistan's development. He expressed his desire to double the number of special quota seats for students of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Prof Zaidi told the students that the GCU had produced countless great personalities, including Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Nobel prize winners Dr Abdus Salam and Dr Hargobind Khorana.

The students also visited library and Naqoosh Museum.