Student Week Gets Under Way At Hamdard University

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University (HU) Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan opened the Student Week 2023 on Monday with the confidence that students would use the values of sportsmanship learnt during the sports, co-curricular and cultural activities held during the week to turn themselves into better citizens.

During the opening ceremony, Fateha was also offered by the students, faculty members and for all those were martyred in Palestine.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held on the main cricket ground of the Madinat al-Hikmah campus, the VC said that during various competitions, some students would score victories while others would get to taste defeat.

In his speech, Registrar Kaleem Ahmed Ghias said that the activities held during the week would give the students chances to interact with students from other departments and faculties.

Prof Dr Raza-ur-Rehman of the Faculty of Health and Management Sciences pointed out that those who were physically more active generally had a better life expectancy than those with sedentary lifestyles. Physical activity actually enhances the performance of the brain, he said.

Dr Vivake Anand of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Alia Nasir of the Rufayda Hamdard College of Nursing and Hamza Yameen also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the VC unveiled the trophy for which competitions will be held between teams from the Faculty of Law, Faculty of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Faculty of Eastern Medicine, MBBS programme, Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Rufayda Hamdard College of Nursing, Faculty of Pharmacy, Department of Physiotherapy and BDS programme.

