Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent : Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent a memorable day with the Pakistan Army at Malir Garrison and also participated in an interactive session with Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar.

At the beginning of the day, the students were welcomed and inspected the modern weapons installed by the Pakistan Army. The students rode in an armored vehicle and had fun shooting with SMGs and pistols.

The students also reviewed the exercises to cross various obstacles during the war. The students said that we got an opportunity to see the modern war weapons from close range and it was admirable for us to see the skill of the soldiers in crossing the obstacles during the combat exercises.

Later Corps Commander Karachi held an interactive session with the students and faculty members.

Corps Commander Karachi encouraged the students to use their analytical skills to distinguish between truth and falsehood. He said that understanding and avoiding negative propaganda spread by hostile forces is the need of the hour. Expressing their opinion, the students said that today was a very pleasant day and we got to learn many things. They said that we realized today how the enemy spreads false propaganda through fifth generation warfare and how we have to fight it. The students were given the opportunity to do live firing and a demonstration of action against the evil elements was also shown. At the end of the ceremony, the students and faculty members thanked the Corps Commander Karachi for this memorable day and the interactive session with the Corps Commander and expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army.