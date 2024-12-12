- Home
- Education
- News
- Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent : Lt Gen Babar Ift ..
Students And Faculty Members Of Various Educational Institutions Of Karachi Spent : Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar
Ijaz Ahmad Published December 12, 2024 | 10:27 PM
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent a memorable day with the Pakistan Army at Malir Garrison and also participated in an interactive session with Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent a memorable day with the Pakistan Army at Malir Garrison and also participated in an interactive session with Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar.
At the beginning of the day, the students were welcomed and inspected the modern weapons installed by the Pakistan Army. The students rode in an armored vehicle and had fun shooting with SMGs and pistols.
The students also reviewed the exercises to cross various obstacles during the war. The students said that we got an opportunity to see the modern war weapons from close range and it was admirable for us to see the skill of the soldiers in crossing the obstacles during the combat exercises.
Later Corps Commander Karachi held an interactive session with the students and faculty members.
Corps Commander Karachi encouraged the students to use their analytical skills to distinguish between truth and falsehood. He said that understanding and avoiding negative propaganda spread by hostile forces is the need of the hour. Expressing their opinion, the students said that today was a very pleasant day and we got to learn many things. They said that we realized today how the enemy spreads false propaganda through fifth generation warfare and how we have to fight it. The students were given the opportunity to do live firing and a demonstration of action against the evil elements was also shown. At the end of the ceremony, the students and faculty members thanked the Corps Commander Karachi for this memorable day and the interactive session with the Corps Commander and expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
Recent Stories
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spen ..
Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif Hospital
LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters
Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become law, asks govt to notify it
Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 2024
PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33
CM Bugti appraises BEEF's CEO performance, announce Certificate of Excellence
DC for covering school children in initial days of anti-polio campaign
PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen
Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria
More Stories From Education
-
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent : Lt Gen Babar Ift ..7 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International Book Fair3 hours ago
-
Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur4 hours ago
-
MDCAT 24 retake ensures transparency: Dr Asif Sheikh4 hours ago
-
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media6 hours ago
-
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates23 hours ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) strives to educate every child: VC24 hours ago
-
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab3 days ago
-
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow5 days ago
-
Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) organizes training workshop6 days ago
-
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return7 days ago
-
Conference on ‘Sustainable Earth Resources & Planning' at Punjab University7 days ago