Students asked to complete applications of Ehsaas Scholarship Program by Feb 6

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Incharge, Students Financial Aid Program Office (SFAPO), University of Karachi, Dr Ghazal Khawaja Hummayun Thursday directed the students, who have applied under the Ehsaas Scholarship Program through the Higher education Communication but did not submitted hard copies of their applications till date, to submit their hard copies by February 06, 2020.

In a statement, she mentioned that the SFAP has already sent the email and also an SMS to 737 applicants under Ehsaas Scholarship Program to submit their hard copies as their hardcopy of application forms are not yet received to SFAPO.

She informed that SFAPO will remain open on February 01, 2020 till 04:30pm for public dealing.

She shared that processing of the application is withheld as 737 students have not submitted a hardcopy of Ehsaas Scholarship Application Form yet.

Dr. Ghazal Khawaja Hummayun mentioned that the final chance has been given to students to submit a hardcopy of the complete application form along with required documents before the deadline.

She asked students to visit the Students Financial Aid Office, located at Room No2, Old Administration Block, University of Karachi, between 09am to 1pm and after Namaz break 02:30pm to 04:30pm and on Saturday from 10am to 1am and 2:30pm to 4pm.

Dr. Ghazal warned that last date to submit the application form is February 6, 2020, failing which will be assumed that a student is not interested in availing Ehsaas Scholarship Program and his or her online data will be placed before the committee for cancellation without giving any further notice.