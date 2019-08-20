Students Can Apply For Re-checking Till Sept 03
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:36 PM
The students who appeared in Annual Matriculation First Part (ninth class) Examinations 2019 can apply for re-checking of their papers till September 03
According to a spokesman of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) the result of ninth class exams was prepared carefully and after double checking.
However,any candidate wanting re-checking could submit application along with required fee at the BISE Office, he added.