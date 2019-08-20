UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Can Apply For Re-checking Till Sept 03

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Students can apply for re-checking till Sept 03

The students who appeared in Annual Matriculation First Part (ninth class) Examinations 2019 can apply for re-checking of their papers till September 03

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) -:The students who appeared in Annual Matriculation First Part (ninth class) Examinations 2019 can apply for re-checking of their papers till September 03.

According to a spokesman of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) the result of ninth class exams was prepared carefully and after double checking.

However,any candidate wanting re-checking could submit application along with required fee at the BISE Office, he added.

Related Topics

BISE September 2019

Recent Stories

&#039;Social Media Influencers&#039; diploma comme ..

8 minutes ago

UAE medical tourism sales top AED12 billion in 201 ..

8 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 20 Aug 2019

2 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approves ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly four months of strikes on Syria's hold-out ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.