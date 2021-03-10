Students, faculty end protest against Govt Emerson College elevation as varsity

Some students and faculty members ended their protest against elevation of Government Emerson College as university after district administration intervention here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Some students and faculty members ended their protest against elevation of Government Emerson College as university after district administration intervention here on Wednesday.

Over a century old college was reconstituted as varsity by Punjab government last month.

On directions of acting Deputy Commissioner Qamar Uz Zaman Qasarani, Assistant Commissioner city Umair Mahmood negotiated with the protesters who finally announced to end it immediately.

It was decided that they would convey their concerns in black and white to district administration which would forward it to Punjab government.

During the talks they ensured that they would not stage protest anymore on the matter.

It merits mentioning here that The Higher education Department(HED) issued notification of reconstitution of the college as Emerson University on February 15.

Established on April13, 1920, the college was named after former Punjab Governor and founder of college, Sir Herbert William Emerson who worked as Deputy Commissioner Multan too.

It was named after its founder in 1932.