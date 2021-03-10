UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students, Faculty End Protest Against Govt Emerson College Elevation As Varsity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:58 PM

Students, faculty end protest against Govt Emerson College elevation as varsity

Some students and faculty members ended their protest against elevation of Government Emerson College as university after district administration intervention here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Some students and faculty members ended their protest against elevation of Government Emerson College as university after district administration intervention here on Wednesday.

Over a century old college was reconstituted as varsity by Punjab government last month.

On directions of acting Deputy Commissioner Qamar Uz Zaman Qasarani, Assistant Commissioner city Umair Mahmood negotiated with the protesters who finally announced to end it immediately.

It was decided that they would convey their concerns in black and white to district administration which would forward it to Punjab government.

During the talks they ensured that they would not stage protest anymore on the matter.

It merits mentioning here that The Higher education Department(HED) issued notification of reconstitution of the college as Emerson University on February 15.

Established on April13, 1920, the college was named after former Punjab Governor and founder of college, Sir Herbert William Emerson who worked as Deputy Commissioner Multan too.

It was named after its founder in 1932.

Related Topics

Multan Century Protest Governor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab February Government

Recent Stories

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

46 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

16 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

31 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

32 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh in Talks on Russia's Sputnik V Vacc ..

3 minutes ago

CTP Education Wing accelerates traffic awareness c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.