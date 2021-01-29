Students from Cadet College Hasan Abdal attend police workshop

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday arranged a workshop for students of Cadet College Hasan Abdal to acquaint them about road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules

More than 112 students attended the workshop while efforts of the force in ensuring safe road environment in the city were highlighted. SSP (Traffic)Farrukh Rasheed informed the students as how special measures are being taken to curb various traffic violations in the city and also informed about traffic rules and regulations.

He said that educational teams of ITP visit various organizations as this exercise is helpful in providing a disciplined traffic system to the masses.

About the performance of ITP, it was told that ITP's personnel have not only helped to establish a disciplined traffic system in the Capital but also reduced ratio of accidents.

The students were briefed about the history of ITP force, its targets and achievements. Students were told about safety measures while walking along the road, road crossing code, causes of accidents and how to protect one-self, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning car or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using mobile phone while driving and not fastening seat belt.

Director College Professor Saeed Mirza appreciated the efforts of ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city. He also thanked Director Safe City, SSP (Traffic), SP (Traffic), ASP (Traffic) and education Wing for arranging workshop and briefing students about functioning of ITP force and Safe City.