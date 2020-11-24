UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students' Health Top Priority, Says Shafqat Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:45 PM

Students' health top priority, says Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that said the decision to close down educational institutes was taken due to non-compliance with government-issued coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that said the decision to close down educational institutes was taken due to non-compliance with government-issued coronavirus SOPs.

Talking to a private news channel, students' health was top priority of government and called upon students and teachers to continuously cooperate with authorities in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Education minister also said that the students should focus on self-improvement and to continue learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

He pointed out that the schools were "shut down" but the students were barred from attending it in person.

"We have asked schools to adopt an online mechanism." The education minister said those who cannot adopt online schooling should give out homework. "Students or parents can be called once a week to submit the homework." He asserted that schools will remain open till December 24.

Minister said the decision was taken after a "near consensus" was reached during the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting.

With the help of online platforms, students can revise their lessons, practice academic exercises, find additional learning materials on difficult topics as well as obtain immediate feedback from their teachers, he said.

Related Topics

Education December From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

30 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

22 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

22 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

23 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

23 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.