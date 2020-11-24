Students' health top priority, says Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that said the decision to close down educational institutes was taken due to non-compliance with government-issued coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that said the decision to close down educational institutes was taken due to non-compliance with government-issued coronavirus SOPs.

Talking to a private news channel, students' health was top priority of government and called upon students and teachers to continuously cooperate with authorities in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Education minister also said that the students should focus on self-improvement and to continue learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

He pointed out that the schools were "shut down" but the students were barred from attending it in person.

"We have asked schools to adopt an online mechanism." The education minister said those who cannot adopt online schooling should give out homework. "Students or parents can be called once a week to submit the homework." He asserted that schools will remain open till December 24.

Minister said the decision was taken after a "near consensus" was reached during the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) meeting.

With the help of online platforms, students can revise their lessons, practice academic exercises, find additional learning materials on difficult topics as well as obtain immediate feedback from their teachers, he said.