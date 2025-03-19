Students of Air University witness NA proceedings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A group of students and faculty members of Air University on Wednesday witnessed proceedings of the National Assembly.

During the session, the Presiding Officer, Abdul Qadir Patel announced their presence in the guests’ gallery and parliamentarians welcomed them by thumping the desks.