UrduPoint.com

Students Of Crescent Model Higher Secondary School Visit UVAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Students of Crescent Model Higher Secondary school visit UVAS

The students from Crescent Model Higher Secondary School along with their teachers visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):The students from Crescent Model Higher Secondary School along with their teachers visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore. They had an interaction with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, in which Prof Nasim briefed them about the university's history, academic and research activities and also told them about the flagship programs of the university. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad added about the UVAS role in development of livestock sector and its clinical services for the treatment of animals. He spoke about the advisory services of UVAS for the guidance of livestock, poultry and dairy farmers to enhance their profitability.

He highlighted the scope of veterinary education, research and other allied sciences professional degree programme. He said our vision of UVAS to produce trained graduate who were playing their lead role in the development of livestock sector as trained human resource. Prof Dr Nasim said that the university awarded 1,370 scholarships during the last year and total amount awarded in these scholarships was over Rs.101.28 million.

The students also asked several questions about the role of UVAS, its services for the welfare of livestock farming community, scholarships and vision. The Crescent Model Higher Secondary School teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Lead University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Million

Recent Stories

Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 minutes ago
 Pakistanis biggest support for Kashmiris: Mashal M ..

Pakistanis biggest support for Kashmiris: Mashal Malik

9 minutes ago
 FAFEN urges reforms for fair geographical represen ..

FAFEN urges reforms for fair geographical representation on seats reserved for w ..

9 minutes ago
 Farmers told not to apply urea on wheat crop for f ..

Farmers told not to apply urea on wheat crop for first 50-55 days

9 minutes ago
 KU declare result of BDS Third Professional Annual ..

KU declare result of BDS Third Professional Annual Exams 2022

9 minutes ago
 Unknown miscreants open firing on Police van in Ch ..

Unknown miscreants open firing on Police van in Charsadda

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.