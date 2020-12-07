Students of ICT Colleges demand immediate holding of their examinations

Students of the last batch of BA/B.Sc and B.Com have demanded of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) administration to hold exams of their remaining papers as their crucial time have already wasted

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Students of the last batch of BA/B.Sc and B.Com have demanded of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) administration to hold exams of their remaining papers as their crucial time have already wasted.

The university commenced BA/B.Sc and B.Com examinations of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) colleges from September 16, 2020 after immediately opening of educational institutions but soon after conducting few papers, suspended the exams due to the exposure of some covid-19 cases in few colleges.

The exams resumed two times after break and again suspended. Now there were only two or three papers of some of the students which have been left.

The students have urged the Education Minister to intervene in the matter and instruct QAU to conduct exams at the earliest for those who are not in the final year.

They said their batch is the last one as traditional BA/B.Sc/B.Com programs have been abolished all over the country. "We are suffering a lot as our examinations have been suspended many times due to the COVID-19 outbreak", they added.

Maisam Abbas, a candidate of BA program said, "We are suffering from a turbulent end to our current stage of education and need support as we have to move on to the university level for higher studies".

"Our future seems bleak as our exams are not being conducted. My two papers are remaining. The exam of remaining papers should be conducted immediately", he demanded while talking to APP on Monday.

Hamza Malik, another student of BA told that he was going to end his education and had applied for a job due to financial weak position of his parents but he had to submit the mark sheet to confirm the result and job training etc.

If the exam is conducted late, he would not get the result well in time to get a job.

He called on QAU to conduct the exam immediately, he said.

The students of ICT colleges demanded QAU to shift to online mode to conduct the exam of remaining papers. Hafiz Usman a candidate of B.Sc Degree said, "Online exams will be useful as results can be declared quickly addressing our concerns. The evaluation on our subject knowledge will be more obvious through online exams rather than written test." "QAU can give us an assignment, test practical knowledge online. This will save time as well as a lot of students", the student said.

Ammara, another candidate of B.Sc said, "Since exams have been cancelled, we don't know what our future is? We are facing many issues owing to awaiting examination, we cannot apply for job and internships or in university in Pakistan or abroad for higher education as we are yet to finish our BA/B.Sc degree".

"When we approach our college we are still being asked to wait till colleges reopen for a decision, whereas several months have passed and there is no concrete information on when the situation will stabilize", she said demanding immediate holding of examinations.

Muhammad Awais a candidate of BA said, "Thousands of candidates appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) recently across the country and there is no restriction on entry tests but in our case, the papers have been postponed.

Huge campuses of ICT colleges are empty nowadays and exams can be conducted easily with following COVID Standard Operating procedures (SOPs).

The government should provide support to BA/B.Sc/B.Com students who have weak financial background so they are not left disadvantaged by the coronavirus crisis, he said.

