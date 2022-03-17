Students of Nusrat women university celebrates Holi festival

Students of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur celebrated Holi, the Festival of Colors, on the premises on Thursday with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Students of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur celebrated Holi, the Festival of Colors, on the premises on Thursday with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement.

Students believes that celebrations such as this contribute to the development of a healthy mind, physical fitness, and emotional maturity and will teach students the importance of cultural and traditional valuesStudents daubed in colored powder were enjoying every bit of the celebration.

The function included fun games, sharing of colors, dance and music. Furthermore, the students played a safe Holi and many were reluctant to leave the lively celebrations