UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Of Shah Abdul Latif University Hold Pro-Palestinian Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 01:55 PM

Students of Shah Abdul Latif University hold pro-Palestinian protest

Teachers and students of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) held a Pro-Palestinian demonstration and condemned the Israeli aggression against the unarmed people on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Teachers and students of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) held a Pro-Palestinian demonstration and condemned the Israeli aggression against the unarmed people on Monday.

The Teachers Forum of the University, in a statement issued here,called on the United Nations and Government of Pakistan to take all possible steps to stop the Israeli aggression.

The Palestinians had been the victim of Israeli oppression for the last many decades, and now it was the right time for the Muslims to stand against Zionist state together.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Britain eases virus lockdown but Asia outbreaks fu ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

29 minutes ago

Palestine to Go to Int'l Criminal Court Over Israe ..

3 minutes ago

4 dead, over 42,000 affected by heavy rains, flood ..

4 minutes ago

Virus takes 74 lives, infects 3,232 more people

7 minutes ago

Turkey's first and only kite museum regales visito ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.