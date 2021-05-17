Students of Shah Abdul Latif University hold pro-Palestinian protest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Teachers and students of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) held a Pro-Palestinian demonstration and condemned the Israeli aggression against the unarmed people on Monday.

The Teachers Forum of the University, in a statement issued here,called on the United Nations and Government of Pakistan to take all possible steps to stop the Israeli aggression.

The Palestinians had been the victim of Israeli oppression for the last many decades, and now it was the right time for the Muslims to stand against Zionist state together.