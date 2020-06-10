Students promotion up-to 8 class notified

School Education department notified promotion of students of both public and private schools up to class 8 to next class without annual examination in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :School education department notified promotion of students of both public and private schools up to class 8 to next class without annual examination in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

" In pursuance to approval of the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Committee meeting, the students up-to 8 of public and private schools are hereby promoted to next higher class without annual examination in wake of global Coronavirus pandemic," says a notification issued by Secretary school Education Deptt, Ms Sarah Aslam.