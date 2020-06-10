UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Promotion Up-to 8 Class Notified

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

Students promotion up-to 8 class notified

School Education department notified promotion of students of both public and private schools up to class 8 to next class without annual examination in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :School education department notified promotion of students of both public and private schools up to class 8 to next class without annual examination in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

" In pursuance to approval of the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Committee meeting, the students up-to 8 of public and private schools are hereby promoted to next higher class without annual examination in wake of global Coronavirus pandemic," says a notification issued by Secretary school Education Deptt, Ms Sarah Aslam.

Related Topics

Education Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

21 minutes ago

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

2 hours ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.