'Students should focus on creativity, innovation for bright future' held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The students should focus on creativity, innovation and produce entrepreneurial skill that will lead towards a bright future

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 )

This was stated by Dean Faculty of Agriculture University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr. Muhammad Aslam Khan while addressing the orientation seminar for newly admitted students at the UAF on Monday.

He said that the agriculture is the backbone of the economy that is contributing 19 percent to the Gross Domestic Product.

He said it is the agriculture sector which is meeting the increasing demand of the food of the population.

Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dean Dr. Allah Bukhsh said that university is committed to produce low cost machinery for the farming community with reverse engineering in order to create mechanized agriculture environment.

Director Students Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Controller Examination Dr Tahir Siddiqui, Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Yaseen, Dr Tahira Iqbal and others also spoke on the occasion.