UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Students Should Focus On Creativity, Innovation For Bright Future' Held At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:26 PM

'Students should focus on creativity, innovation for bright future' held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The students should focus on creativity, innovation and produce entrepreneurial skill that will lead towards a bright future

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The students should focus on creativity, innovation and produce entrepreneurial skill that will lead towards a bright future.

This was stated by Dean Faculty of Agriculture University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr. Muhammad Aslam Khan while addressing the orientation seminar for newly admitted students at the UAF on Monday.

He said that the agriculture is the backbone of the economy that is contributing 19 percent to the Gross Domestic Product.

He said it is the agriculture sector which is meeting the increasing demand of the food of the population.

Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dean Dr. Allah Bukhsh said that university is committed to produce low cost machinery for the farming community with reverse engineering in order to create mechanized agriculture environment.

Director Students Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Controller Examination Dr Tahir Siddiqui, Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Yaseen, Dr Tahira Iqbal and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Agriculture Lead (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

11 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

11 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

11 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

11 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

11 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.