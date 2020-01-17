UrduPoint.com
Students Subtly Highlight Plight Of Burns Victim In A Poster Contest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:55 PM

Students subtly highlight plight of burns victim in a poster contest

Students from different schools of Karachi actively participated in a poster contest aimed to reduce their opinion as how to avert instances of burn and what could be possible emergency interventions to reduce intensity of associated harm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Students from different schools of Karachi actively participated in a poster contest aimed to reduce their opinion as how to avert instances of burn and what could be possible emergency interventions to reduce intensity of associated harm.

The competition organized by Friends of Burns Centre, with the theme "Prevention From Burn Injury and First Aid," was registered to evince remarkable interest among the children as 1,007 entries were submitted - divided into junior and senior categories, in accordance to age of each of the contestant.

Around 115 of these posters, presently on display at ZVMG Rangoonwala Community Centre is attracting not only the parents but also many of the painters and art teachers.

Those having seen the work were unanimous in expressing their astonishment with regard to level of understanding among the kids about the issue and also as how subtly they were able to highlight the plight of the burn victims.

Equally appreciative were they of the fact that the children, through their work, were also able to raise awareness about an issue that was increasingly affecting people of all age groups, under one or the other pretext.

Earlier a jury having adjudged the submissions found work of Alizay Ajaz of Class Five, Sun academy, to be the best in the junior category hence entitled to clinch first prize followed by Abdullah Fahim of Class Four and Wajid Hussain of Class Four bagging second and third prize respectively.

Muniza Nadeem of Class Eleven, H.B.Malik Public school won first prize in the senior category. Maham Rizwan of Class Nine (Aitchison Model School) got second prize and Marium Syed of Class Nine from the Educator, Gulshan e Iqbal campus received third prize.

Prizes to the winners and certificates to the contestants were distributed in a ceremony arranged at the site of exhibition gallery with Anwar Maqsood, a known playwright and equally accomplished painter as the chief guest.

Farhan Hanif, Vice President, Friends of Burns Centre shared in detail as how the facility was helping people to recover from burn injuries.

M.Abdullah Feroz, Founding President of the organization offered vote of thanks and particularly expressed his gratitude to the supporters enabling absolutely free of cost quality treatment facilities for the victims through the Friends of Burns Centre platform.

