Students to get need based skills to meet challenges: Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar (UoP) Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan has asked students to go ahead further from the traditional course work and degree based education to attain soft skills and improve critical thinking to meet emerging demand of new economies and challenges of present world

He was addressing the annual convocation 2019 for the academic session 2017 after awarding 250 degrees and 21 gold medals to the graduates of various departments of the University.

He shared that under safe and smart university project 1200 points are providing internet at the campus for the first time.

The BS and masters admissions are carried out through online system and has received 20, 000 applications in both levels. He apprised students that in two months the record of students and teachers will go online through campus management software that will be a bench mark for other public sector universities.

He said the first ever fund raising activity for award of scholarships to deserving students by the varsity raised Rs 5 million from alumni platform, which he noticed as encouraging sign.

The Vice Chancellor advised the graduates that after joining field they must also serve through networking and alumni activities for the cause of university sustainability as ambassadors of this very mother institution.

On the occasion a documentary was showcased to pin down the efforts of the vice chancellor vision to promote the national narrative of Balochistan and North Waziristan mainstreaming, clean and green movement, co-curricular activities, research activities, MoUs, national excellence awards and ranking pursuits.

During the convocation as many as 250 degrees were awarded to the masters, PhD and to MPhil candidates.

The gold medals provided to students were including Sumbal Naz (Mathematics), Komal Gul (Chemistry), Sana Khattak (Geography), Myra Khan (Disaster Management), Rabia Qasim (Economics), Zahida Noreen (urdu), Fatima (Botany), Tabbassum Mushtaq (Political Science), Madeeha Gul (Computer science), Rabia Bibi (Gender Studies), Umair Tayyab (Islamiat),Saddam Hussain(Archaeology), Muhammad Kashif Malik (Journalism), Talal Rehman (Philosophy), Saad Hassam (Social Work), Jehangir Zeb Khan (business Administration), Hanif Rahim(Public Administration), Hanif Muhammad (Pakistan Studies), Bilal (Sociology), Laila Sumbal (Environmental Sciences) ,Hira Sajid (Pharmacy).