SU Acting VC visits Marvi hostel, vows to improve infrastructure and academic quality

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khumbhati has said that all resources will be utilized to improve the university’s infrastructure, academic and research quality.

He emphasized that university-industry relations will be strengthened to create more internship opportunities for students. This he said while talking to the officials during his visit to the Marvi Girls Hostel.

According to SU spokesperson, Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Thatta Campus Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Hostel Provost Dr. Naheed Arain, Director Campus Security Dr. Ghulam Saqib Burero, Project Director Ghulam Shabir Abbasi and others were also present on the occasion.

The VC reviewed the cleanliness, condition of the buildings and the existing facilities at the hostel.

He stated that efforts will be made to further improve higher education at the university and practical steps will be taken to enhance the basic facilities available to both male and female students within the campus and hostels.

The acting VC further stated that the university will foster stronger links with industries to provide students with better educational, research and practical experience.

He assured that in addition to providing internship opportunities for students, every possible effort would be made to improve research activities within the university.

He further added that comprehensive steps will be taken for the university's development and the welfare of the students.