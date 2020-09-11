UrduPoint.com
SU Admission Committee Approves Online Admissions To Bachelor And Master Degree Programes 2021

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:58 PM

The Admission Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which met on Friday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat considered calendar of registration for new academic year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Admission Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which met on Friday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat considered Calendar of registration for new academic year.

The meeting unanimously resolved for the process of online admissions to Bachelor and Master degree programs-2021 to commence from September 16 instant. The participants also accorded its approval for the admissions form and prospectus design, content and policy guidelines.

The Vice Chancellor while speaking on the occasion, said that the virtual version of admissions mechanism had come to lend the entire process an increased degree of credibility, transparency and fair-play.

He expressed gratitude to receive ever-escalating public trust and confidence in University of Sindh as the finest and premier-most seat of higher learning in Pakistan. He also expressed satisfaction of the process of admissions being made purely on the basis of merit in the most efficient and error-free manner in all the past years. This time the projected admission-aspirant-figure is expected to rise to 35 thousand as compared to last year's 30 thousand, the Vice Chancellor hoped.

Among others, Pro Vice Chancellors, Deans, Registrar, Director Admissions, Directors QEC/ORIC, Controllers of Examinations Semester and Annual, Director internet Services Centre and Director Research and Graduate Studies participated in the meeting.

