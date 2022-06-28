UrduPoint.com

SU Announces B.Com (Pass) Annual Examination Results

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 06:59 PM

The Controller of Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Tursday announced the results of B.Com (Pass) Part-I and part-II annual examination 2020 of affiliated colleges

According to the announcement, a total of 1007 male and female candidates appeared in B.

Com (Pass) Part-I annual examination, of them 736 have been declared pass, 80 have been failed in different subjects while the university withheld the results of 62 candidates on different grounds.

In B.Com (Pass) Part-II annual examination, a total of 6207 male and female candidates appeared in the examination, of them 4901 have been declared pass in all subjects. Out of 4901 candidates, 440 have been declared pass with first class marks, 4382 candidates with second class marks while 79 candidates have obtained third class marks in the examination. The results of 569 candidates have been withheld by the university for different reasons.

