Su Announces Beginning Of Bachelor's Degree Classes

Published February 01, 2024

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Sindh University Jamshoro and all its campuses have announced the commencement of classes for the first semester of Bachelor's degree programs (Morning and Evening Shifts) for the academic year 2024.

According to a statement issued by Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko, the Vice Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has approved the commencement of classes for the first-year students of bachelor degree programs from February 12 on the recommendations of the Admission Technical Committee.

Meanwhile, according to a separate announcement of the Controller of annual examinations Shahid Hussain Lark, the date of submission of online examination forms for annual examinations 2022 in colleges affiliated to the Sindh University has been extended till February 11, 2024, with a late fee of Rs 6000.

