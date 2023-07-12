Open Menu

SU Announces Examination Fee Submission Schedule For Semester Examination

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 07:42 PM

The Controller of Semester Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the schedule of submission of examination forms of 4-Year BS Programme Chemistry and Zoology First Semester Examination of the affiliated public sector colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):The Controller of Semester Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the schedule of submission of examination forms of 4-Year BS Programme Chemistry and Zoology First Semester Examination of the affiliated public sector colleges.

According to announcement of the Controller of Semester Examination here on Wednesday, the candidates can submit online examination forms with normal fee of Rs. 5200/- up to July 26, 2023.

The examination fee of Rs. 5200/- can be deposited in any branch of Habib Bank Limited through computerized challan, the Controller of Semester Examination informed and added that the candidates can also submit examination forms from July 31 to August 4, 2023 with late fee of additional amount of Rs. 5000/-.

