Open Menu

SU Announces Schedule For Submission Of Exam Forms

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM

SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

The Controller of Semester Examinations, Sindh University, Jamshoro Mashooq Siddiqui has announced the schedule for the submission of examination forms and fees for the upcoming semester exams of the 5-year LLB (Honors) program at both public and private law colleges affiliated with the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Controller of Semester Examinations, Sindh University, Jamshoro Mashooq Siddiqui has announced the schedule for the submission of examination forms and fees for the upcoming semester exams of the 5-year LLB (Honors) program at both public and private law colleges affiliated with the university.

In an announcement, the Controller mentioned that semester exams for the batches of the 5-year LLB (Honors) program including Part I (Batch 2024, Semester 2), Part II (Batch 2023, Semester 4), Part III (Batch 2022, Semester 6), Part IV (Batch 2021, Semester 8), Part V (Batch 2020, Semester 10) would be conducted soon:

The last date for submitting the examination forms without a late fee is April 2, 2025. However, forms can still be submitted between April 3 to April 7, 2025, with a late fee of 5,000 rupees.

Recent Stories

SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

2 minutes ago
 PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on ..

PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence

2 minutes ago
 IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital

2 minutes ago
 SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea again ..

SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot

2 minutes ago
 Traders suffer losses due to plant protection rest ..

Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..

2 minutes ago
 LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition fo ..

LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections

7 minutes ago
Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in ..

Workers’ remittances increase to $24 billion in 8 months of FY25

7 minutes ago
 AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theor ..

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..

1 hour ago
 Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus ..

Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..

1 hour ago
 Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss polit ..

Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs

1 hour ago
 Policeman martyred in Bajaur

Policeman martyred in Bajaur

1 hour ago
 ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in ..

ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education