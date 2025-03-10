SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

The Controller of Semester Examinations, Sindh University, Jamshoro Mashooq Siddiqui has announced the schedule for the submission of examination forms and fees for the upcoming semester exams of the 5-year LLB (Honors) program at both public and private law colleges affiliated with the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Controller of Semester Examinations, Sindh University, Jamshoro Mashooq Siddiqui has announced the schedule for the submission of examination forms and fees for the upcoming semester exams of the 5-year LLB (Honors) program at both public and private law colleges affiliated with the university.

In an announcement, the Controller mentioned that semester exams for the batches of the 5-year LLB (Honors) program including Part I (Batch 2024, Semester 2), Part II (Batch 2023, Semester 4), Part III (Batch 2022, Semester 6), Part IV (Batch 2021, Semester 8), Part V (Batch 2020, Semester 10) would be conducted soon:

The last date for submitting the examination forms without a late fee is April 2, 2025. However, forms can still be submitted between April 3 to April 7, 2025, with a late fee of 5,000 rupees.