SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 10:09 PM
The Controller of Semester Examinations, Sindh University, Jamshoro Mashooq Siddiqui has announced the schedule for the submission of examination forms and fees for the upcoming semester exams of the 5-year LLB (Honors) program at both public and private law colleges affiliated with the university
In an announcement, the Controller mentioned that semester exams for the batches of the 5-year LLB (Honors) program including Part I (Batch 2024, Semester 2), Part II (Batch 2023, Semester 4), Part III (Batch 2022, Semester 6), Part IV (Batch 2021, Semester 8), Part V (Batch 2020, Semester 10) would be conducted soon:
The last date for submitting the examination forms without a late fee is April 2, 2025. However, forms can still be submitted between April 3 to April 7, 2025, with a late fee of 5,000 rupees.
