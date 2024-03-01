SU announces second semester exams from March 13

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM

The Sindh University Jamshoro has announced to conduct of the second semester examinations of ADE/B.Ed (Hons), BCS, BS Chemistry, and BS Zoology in the affiliated public and private colleges from March 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Sindh University Jamshoro has announced to conduct of the second semester examinations of ADE/B.Ed (Hons), BCS, BS Chemistry, and BS Zoology in the affiliated public and private colleges from March 13.

In this regard, the controller of semester examinations has informed that a detailed timetable for the examinations will be issued soon.

