SU Announces Second Semester Exams From March 13
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM
The Sindh University Jamshoro has announced to conduct of the second semester examinations of ADE/B.Ed (Hons), BCS, BS Chemistry, and BS Zoology in the affiliated public and private colleges from March 13
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Sindh University Jamshoro has announced to conduct of the second semester examinations of ADE/B.Ed (Hons), BCS, BS Chemistry, and BS Zoology in the affiliated public and private colleges from March 13.
In this regard, the controller of semester examinations has informed that a detailed timetable for the examinations will be issued soon.
Recent Stories
Dr. Khizar assumes additional charge of Provincial Coordinator MNCH Program KP
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers t ..
KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance
Pakistan's pearls, precious stones see 47% increase in China's Market in 2023
IBA-SU to host first TEDx conference on March 5
ECP announces Senate seat voting in Balochistan for March 14
Iranians split on whether to vote or not in elections
Governor presented Punjab govt audit report
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district
More Stories From Education
-
Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organizes training worksh ..2 hours ago
-
PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-252 hours ago
-
BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on March 22 hours ago
-
Int'l conference on Research and Practices in Education concluded at AIOU1 day ago
-
IIUI's research priority based approach led to meaningful progress in ranking: Rector1 day ago
-
Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC1 day ago
-
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance2 days ago
-
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games2 days ago
-
UAJK, P&D Department forge MoU for strategic policy research2 days ago
-
SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives2 days ago
-
AIOU hold Int’l moot on Research and Practices in Education2 days ago
-
COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital to arrange free cataract eye surgery camp2 days ago