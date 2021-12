SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Saturday approved to award 15 Ph.D. and 50 M.Phil degrees to the candidates in various disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Saturday approved to award 15 Ph.D. and 50 M.Phil degrees to the candidates in various disciplines.

The decision to this effect has been made in 141st meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh which held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office.

The board awarded the Ph.D. degrees to 15 candidates namely Muhammad Rashid Awan and Hafeez-ur-Rahman in Islamic Culture, Nida Jalbani in Analytical Chemistry, Umeedan Chana and Anil Kapoor Maheshwari in Biochemistry, Khalid Sheikh in Physiology, Muhammad Moosa Abro and Qadeer Ahmed Soomro in Zoology, Saima Jaffri and Quratul Ain Khan in English Literature, Ayesha Sirewal, Fareeda Dahri and Shafiq Ahmaed Shahani in Sindhi, Qararo Shah in Nutrition and food Technology and Adeel Liaquat Bhatti in Physics.

The meeting also approved to award M.Phil degrees to 50 scholars Ansar Iqbal, Muhammad Farman Sheikh, Israr Ali Sohoo, Nazish Aryan, Anas Mahmood Jatoi and Imran Ali Pirzado inIslamic Culture, Nazeer Ahmed and Zawar Hussain Khan in Political Science, Nadia Parveen Sahol in Economics, Sadia Naqvi and Sadaf Khan Pathan in Physiology, Adeel Khan Brohi in Sociology, Waheeda Mahesar in Public Administration, Mahreen Ahsan Sheikh, Nazia Memon, Ghulam Abbas Jamali, Masood Siddiqui and Saniya Memon in education, Hameeda Begum Mirbahar, Sammiya Ahmadani, Farzana Leghari and Sumera Pali in English Literature, Muhammed Awais Sheikh, Sajida Parveen Kamboh and Nair Amin Pathan in urdu, Amber Chakrani in Sindhi, Kashif Azeem Baloch, Urooj Baloch, Aqsa Wakil Qureshi, Anjum Ara Sahol and Naseem Kosho in business Administration, Fahad Abbasi, Sarang Jatoi and Mudasir Ashfaq Gorir in Inorganic Chemistry, Habibullah Lashari in Chemistry, Urooj Khan Pathan and Sagheer Hussain Shah in Microbiology, Qadir Bakhsh Yasir Shahani in Physics, Muhammad Hussain Abbasi and Ikram Hussain in Freshwater Biology and Fisheries, Suhail Raja Jatoi in Botni, Ghulam Yasin Brohi in Environmental Science, Majid Ali Khoso, Talib Hussain Banglani and Anil Kumar in Analytical Chemistry, Muhammed Munir Abdullah in Information Technology, Fazul Noor in Criminology, Sikander Tagar in Mathematics and Samiullah Panhwar and Mansoor Ali Aboro in Zoology.

The Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Dr. Abdullah Dayo, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed, Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Arfana Mallah, Dr. Altaf Nizamani, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Misbah Bibi and Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon were among others who attended the meeting.