UrduPoint.com

SU Declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II Results

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 07:51 PM

SU declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II results

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr. Sirajul Haque Kandharo Wednesday declared the results of B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failures and B.Sc. (Pass) Part-II

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr. Sirajul Haque Kandharo Wednesday declared the results of B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failures and B.Sc. (Pass) Part-II.

According to results, as many as 10583 candidates took part in the B.Sc (Pass) Part II Annual Examinations 2020, of them 8473 candidates have been declared successful and 925 failed in it.

Moreover, 1271 candidates passed in first class, 7083 in second class and 119 in third class while 120 candidates remained absent in the examination.

However, the results of 629 candidates have been withheld due to failure in B.Sc. Part I while the results of 404 candidates have been held back by the conduct branch by dint of insufficient documents and the final reports of 32 candidates have not been announced due to copy cases.

On the other hand, a total of 3151 candidates participated in the B.

Sc (Pass) Part I Annual Examinations 2020, of them 2257 have been declared successful and 405 unsuccessful.

In addition to it, 206 candidates remained absent in the examinations, however, the results of 278 candidates have been withheld by the conduct branch of the examination department due to incomplete documents.

The results of five more candidates have also been withheld due to copy cases.

The Controller said that the candidates whose examination results had been withheld by the Conduct Branch, could get their problem resolved by contacting the concerned branch.

He said that successful candidates could get their mark sheets from their respective colleges, adding that those who needed the pass certificate, transcript and degree certificates could come to the controller office and submit required documents and fees for the said testimonials.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro 2020 From Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

District election commission Abbottabad organizes ..

District election commission Abbottabad organizes awareness seminar

39 seconds ago
 Skills development of inmates top priority of dist ..

Skills development of inmates top priority of district admin: Deputy Commissione ..

41 seconds ago
 Punjab Ombudsman helps 11 applicants get Rs 33m co ..

Punjab Ombudsman helps 11 applicants get Rs 33m collectively

3 minutes ago
 Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for ..

Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for losses to flood victims

3 minutes ago
 Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Satur ..

Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Saturday - Venediktov

3 minutes ago
 Nine criminals held, contraband seized

Nine criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.