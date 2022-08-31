SU declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II results

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr. Sirajul Haque Kandharo Wednesday declared the results of B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failures and B.Sc. (Pass) Part-II

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Professor Dr. Sirajul Haque Kandharo Wednesday declared the results of B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failures and B.Sc. (Pass) Part-II.

According to results, as many as 10583 candidates took part in the B.Sc (Pass) Part II Annual Examinations 2020, of them 8473 candidates have been declared successful and 925 failed in it.

Moreover, 1271 candidates passed in first class, 7083 in second class and 119 in third class while 120 candidates remained absent in the examination.

However, the results of 629 candidates have been withheld due to failure in B.Sc. Part I while the results of 404 candidates have been held back by the conduct branch by dint of insufficient documents and the final reports of 32 candidates have not been announced due to copy cases.

On the other hand, a total of 3151 candidates participated in the B.

Sc (Pass) Part I Annual Examinations 2020, of them 2257 have been declared successful and 405 unsuccessful.

In addition to it, 206 candidates remained absent in the examinations, however, the results of 278 candidates have been withheld by the conduct branch of the examination department due to incomplete documents.

The results of five more candidates have also been withheld due to copy cases.

The Controller said that the candidates whose examination results had been withheld by the Conduct Branch, could get their problem resolved by contacting the concerned branch.

He said that successful candidates could get their mark sheets from their respective colleges, adding that those who needed the pass certificate, transcript and degree certificates could come to the controller office and submit required documents and fees for the said testimonials.