SU Declares Results Of MA (Previous, Final) External, Annual Exams 2020

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 07:14 PM

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Friday announced the results of MA Previous and Final External, Annual Examination 2020

According to the announcement, a total of 6373 male and female candidates appeared in MA final examination of them 4399 have been declared pass.

Out 4399 candidates, 347 have been declared pass the examination in first class, 3521 in second and 531 in third classes. A total of 1432 candidates have been declared fail in the examination.

In MA Previous examination, a total of 3221 male and female candidates appeared in the examination, of them 2509 have been declared pass while 322 candidates have been failed in different subjects.

