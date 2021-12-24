UrduPoint.com

SU Extends Date For Admissions

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:44 PM

The Director Admissions University of Sindh has extended the date of uploading academic credentials on e-portal for admissions to Bachelor Degree Programme for the academic year 2022 till December 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Director Admissions University of Sindh has extended the date of uploading academic credentials on e-portal for admissions to Bachelor Degree Programme for the academic year 2022 till December 31.

According to the announcement here on Friday, all those candidates who applied for admissions to various bachelor degree programmes and got 25 or more marks in the pre-entry test, can log in to their e-portals and upload their intermediate mark sheet and pass certificates by December 31 in order to give them admissions as per their merit.

The candidates who do not have a pass certificate of intermediate can only upload mark certificates and indicate their favorite choices in the online form on the e-portal so that they might be admitted.

The candidates could submit their pass certificate alongwith other academic credentials after getting the admission on merit.

