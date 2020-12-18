SU extends date for online submission examination forms to December 24

The authorities of University of Sindh have extended the date for submission of online examination forms and required fees of Associate Degree Programme (ADP) at affiliated degree colleges up to December 24, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The authorities of University of Sindh have extended the date for submission of online examination forms and required fees of Associate Degree Programme (ADP) at affiliated degree colleges up to December 24, 2020.

According to announcement here on Friday, the candidates can now fill their online examination forms and deposit required fees of A.D in (Arts, Commerce, Science and Home Economic) Regular Part-I till December 24, without any late fees.