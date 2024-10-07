- Home
SU Extends Deadline For Filling Out Online Forms For Admissions To Bachelor, 3rd Year Programs
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 11:49 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The University of Sindh has announced an extension for the submission of online application forms for Bachelor, BS (Third Year), and Master Degree Programs for Batch 2025 by October 10.
According to a circular issued here by the Director Admissions Professor Dr Ayaz Keerio, the new deadline for the online submission of forms and the payment of the processing fee set at Rs 3000 was now extended to October 10, 2024.
The University’s spokesman informed that candidates who pay the processing fee challan between October 8, 2024, and October 10, 2024, will be eligible to participate in the second phase of the pre-entry test, which was scheduled for October 20, 2024.
This decision provides an opportunity for prospective students to complete their applications and ensure their participation in the admission process.
