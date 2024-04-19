SU Extends Deadline For Submission Of LLB (Hons) Exam Forms With Late Fee
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
The Sindh University (SU) Jamshoro on Friday has announced an extension in the deadline for the submission of examination forms for the second semester of the five-year LLB (Honors) program in affiliated colleges with a late fee
According to a statement issued by the Controller of semester examinations, the date of submission of examination forms for the second semester LLB (Hons) program 2023, in public and private colleges and institutions affiliated with Sindh University has been been extended up to 3 May 2024 with a late fee of Rs. 5000. The heads of the respective colleges and institutions were directed to submit examination forms to the Controller of Examinations Office by May 7, 2024.
