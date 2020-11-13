SU extends deadline to submit admission forms on Nov 27

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:39 PM

University of Sindh, Friday, extended the date for submission of online registration forms for admissions to various bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic year 2021 by November 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):University of Sindh, Friday, extended the date for submission of online registration forms for admissions to various bachelor and master degree programmes for the academic year 2021 by November 27.

According to the Director Admissions, Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, the candidates willing for admissions to under-graduate and graduate programmes and already registered themselves online but have not paid the required processing fee of Rs 2500 on the prescribed challan can also deposit their fees in any designated branch of HBL by the extended date and upload the copy of the challan accordingly on their e-portals.

�He said that those candidates, who have already submitted their Online Admission Forms, can now upload their intermediate marks and pass certificates on their e-portal accounts so that they may be allowed to select the disciplines/ departments of their choices in preference order and categories of admissions. The date for conduct of pre-entry test for bachelor and master degree programmes will be announced later, he added.

