SU issues schedule of buses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Transport Section, University of Sindh Jamshoro has issued a new schedule of point buses for students of the campus.

In this regard, Transport Incharge University of Sindh Mihar Ali Qazi informed on Monday in a statement that under the new schedule point buses will leave at 7:20 and reach the campus at 8:20.

For return, point buses will reach their designated stop by 12 p.m. from where they will depart at their designated time.

