SU issues second merit list for admissions to bachelor programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The Directorate Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday issued a second merit list for admissions to bachelor's degree programmes for the academic year 2023.

According to the announcement, the 2nd merit list of the candidates is available on the website of the University admission.usindh.edu.pk, while fee challans will also be available on the e-portal of the selected candidates from tomorrow.

The Director of Admissions informed the candidates selected under the second merit list to deposit the admission fee by downloading the challan from their e-portal from January 25.

The last date for the deposit of the admission fee has been fixed on January 28, 2023, after which the candidates will be able to submit their required academic credentials till January 30, he said and added that fee can be deposited only in any branch of Habib Bank Limited.

However, he said the fee can also be deposited through HBL Mobile App and HBL Konnect. The candidates should not deposit the fee through other banks' fund transfers, easy paisa or jazz cash, he advised.