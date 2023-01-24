UrduPoint.com

SU Issues Second Merit List For Admissions To Bachelor Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:24 PM

SU issues second merit list for admissions to bachelor programmes

The Directorate Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday issued a second merit list for admissions to bachelor's degree programmes for the academic year 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The Directorate Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday issued a second merit list for admissions to bachelor's degree programmes for the academic year 2023.

According to the announcement, the 2nd merit list of the candidates is available on the website of the University admission.usindh.edu.pk, while fee challans will also be available on the e-portal of the selected candidates from tomorrow.

The Director of Admissions informed the candidates selected under the second merit list to deposit the admission fee by downloading the challan from their e-portal from January 25.

The last date for the deposit of the admission fee has been fixed on January 28, 2023, after which the candidates will be able to submit their required academic credentials till January 30, he said and added that fee can be deposited only in any branch of Habib Bank Limited.

However, he said the fee can also be deposited through HBL Mobile App and HBL Konnect. The candidates should not deposit the fee through other banks' fund transfers, easy paisa or jazz cash, he advised.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Jamshoro January HBL From Habib Bank Limited Merit Packaging Limited Jazz

Recent Stories

Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhai ..

Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon

6 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Meets King of Jordan in Amm ..

Israeli Prime Minister Meets King of Jordan in Amman - Prime Minister's Office

38 seconds ago
 DC Sukkur inspects flour mills

DC Sukkur inspects flour mills

2 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur's message on Int'l Education Day

Faryal Talpur's message on Int'l Education Day

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.