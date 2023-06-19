SU management advises students to submit admission fee of academic year 2023

The Director Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro has advised the enrolled students to submit their admission fee for the academic year 2023 with a late fee up to June 23, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):The Director Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro has advised the enrolled students to submit their admission fee for the academic year 2023 with a late fee up to June 23, 2023.

According to the announcement here on Monday, he informed that challan of admission fee is available at E-Portal accounts of the students of second, third, fourth and fifth year classes of bachelor's Degree Programme and students of final year Master Degree Programme.

The students should download the challan from E-Portal and submit the admission fee with late fee amount of Rs. 1000up to June 23, 2023 at any branch of Habib Bank, HBL mobile app or HBL Konnect. In case of failure, the Director Admission informed that the university management will initiate action against defaulting students including non-confirmation of their names in the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, blockage of LMS (E-Portal Accounts) and withholding of examination results.