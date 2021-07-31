UrduPoint.com

SU Management Postpones Interviews For Admissions In M. Phil/Ph.D Programmes

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:39 PM

SU management postpones interviews for admissions in M. Phil/Ph.D programmes

The heads of different departments of academic wings of University of Sindh Jamshoro informed on Saturday that admissions in M. Phil/Ph.D programmes schedule to conduct on August 2 and 5, 2021 have been postponed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The heads of different departments of academic wings of University of Sindh Jamshoro informed on Saturday that admissions in M. Phil/Ph.D programmes schedule to conduct on August 2 and 5, 2021 have been postponed.

According to university spokesman, the scheduled interviews have been postponed after closure of university after announcement of partial lock down from Sindhi Government due to spread of COVID-19. New date will be announced after August 8, 2021, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro August From Government

Recent Stories

Two Killed, 30 Injured in Taliban Attack in Easter ..

Two Killed, 30 Injured in Taliban Attack in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan Army organises Multinational Joint Medal ..

Pakistan Army organises Multinational Joint Medal Parade at Contingent Headquart ..

52 seconds ago
 Plastic exports increase 9.03% to $322m

Plastic exports increase 9.03% to $322m

55 seconds ago
 UK urges pregnant women to get vaccinated given va ..

UK urges pregnant women to get vaccinated given variant risks

58 seconds ago
 Kashmiris have full confidence on Imran Khan: Kamo ..

Kashmiris have full confidence on Imran Khan: Kamoka

9 minutes ago
 Girl drowned in TIMERGARA

Girl drowned in TIMERGARA

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.