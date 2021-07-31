SU management postpones interviews for admissions in M. Phil/Ph.D programmes

The heads of different departments of academic wings of University of Sindh Jamshoro informed on Saturday that admissions in M. Phil/Ph.D programmes schedule to conduct on August 2 and 5, 2021 have been postponed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The heads of different departments of academic wings of University of Sindh Jamshoro informed on Saturday that admissions in M. Phil/Ph.D programmes schedule to conduct on August 2 and 5, 2021 have been postponed.

According to university spokesman, the scheduled interviews have been postponed after closure of university after announcement of partial lock down from Sindhi Government due to spread of COVID-19. New date will be announced after August 8, 2021, the spokesman informed.