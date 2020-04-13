SU marches ahead with mulling online options readiness to combat imminent extension in lockdown span

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has said that the university management was exploring both online as well as offline options for ensuring quality education during the period of lockdown due to COVID-19

"We are exploring both online as well as offline options which we may need to transit to, in case we get compelled by the pandemic picture to undergo closure of campuses, as is feared; even after the present mark of May 31", he said and added, "We may develop live recordings of laboratory work including practical and experiment demonstrations by faculty, put it into various storage mediums and later transmit it to students through possible and available digital and internet sources specifically for the Faculties of Pharmacy and Natural Sciences".

The Vice Chancellor stated this while chairing online video-conference meeting with the Faculty of Pharmacy on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor said, efforts were being made to combat perilous problems, mandating unparallel strategies to cope academic losses that were likely to incur on account of turbulence, disturbance and impediments caused by the pandemic coronavirus literally crippling institutions to carry on normal course academic activity.

He underlined the need to to explore and introduce innovative, dramatic and novel online, virtual teaching-learning options to minimize academic and research damage that had become too very conspicuous in the ongoing epidemic crisis and subsequent mass immobility across the globe.

The Vice Chancellor was joined in this online discussion by Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo, Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Instiute Directors, Department Chairpersons and faculty from within the Faculty domain.

Prof. Dr. Abdullah Dayo informed the Vice Chancellor that all teachers had already conferred students with 40 marks assignments that would be accounting for the midterm examinations they would have taken if all were normal.

The academic Heads of various teaching departments of the Faculty of Pharmacy shared with Dr. Burfat that they had already impressed upon faculty within their respective venues to begin working on developing and designing online teaching modules to administer in case the need be.