SU offers admissions under self finance programs

Published March 02, 2024

Sindh University Jamshoro has invited applications for admissions on leftover seats to different 23 disciplines under the special finance morning and 9 evening bachelor degree programme for the academic year 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Sindh University Jamshoro has invited applications for admissions on leftover seats to different 23 disciplines under the special finance morning and 9 evening bachelor degree programme for the academic year 2024.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Admissions, interested candidates in either of the programs (Morning or Evening) have been advised to submit their applications along with a copy of Computerized National Identity Card's (CNIC) hard copy by selecting at least five choices for admissions to the leftover bachelor degree programs.

According to the circular, applications may be submitted to the Directorate of Admissions, University of Sindh on or before March 5, 2024,

The leftover seats under the special self-finance category (morning) are available in the 23 disciplines, which include B.

B.A (Hons), BS ( Baking and Finance, BS (Biochemistry), Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Criminology, English Language teaching, Environmental Sciences.Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination, International Relations, Mathematics, Mass Communication, Medical Laboratory, Technology, Microbiology, nutrition and food science, Pakistan Studies, Physics, Physiology, Psychology, and Public Health.

On the other hand, admissions to different bachelor's degree programs on leftover seats in the evening shift have been offered. The disciplines wherein the leftover seats are available in the evening shift include B.B.A (Hons), B.S (Artificial Intelligence) BS (Chemistry), BS (Computer Science) BS (Criminology), BS (English Language and Literature) BS (Information Technology) BS (Medical Laboratory Technology), and BS (Software) Engineering)

