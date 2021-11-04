UrduPoint.com

SU Offers MA External Programme After 2 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

SU offers MA external programme after 2 years

After suspension of two years, the management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has now offered two-year Masters Program for External Candidates in its affiliated colleges as per instruction issued by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :After suspension of two years, the management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has now offered two-year Masters Program for External Candidates in its affiliated colleges as per instruction issued by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr.

Sirajul Haq Kandhro informed here on Thursday that last date for submission of online examination forms of MA (Previous) External Programme for the academic year 2020 was November 22.

The fresh candidates can submit online examination forms up to November 22, for the degrees of MA (Previous) External Program Annual Examinations 2020 in various disciplines in the affiliated colleges.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Jamshoro November HEC 2020

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of National Assembly of Guya ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of National Assembly of Guyana discuss parliamentary coope ..

9 minutes ago
 Panagah's construction work reviewed

Panagah's construction work reviewed

6 seconds ago
 Over 1.8 mln people vaccinated against Covid-19 in ..

Over 1.8 mln people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Hyderabad

8 seconds ago
 Kazakh envoy visits PU to improve varsities' ties

Kazakh envoy visits PU to improve varsities' ties

9 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 2 kg Ice; arrests three including a w ..

ANF recovers 2 kg Ice; arrests three including a woman

11 seconds ago
 Rain likely at few places: PMD

Rain likely at few places: PMD

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.