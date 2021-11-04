SU offers MA external programme after 2 years

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :After suspension of two years, the management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has now offered two-year Masters Program for External Candidates in its affiliated colleges as per instruction issued by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr.

Sirajul Haq Kandhro informed here on Thursday that last date for submission of online examination forms of MA (Previous) External Programme for the academic year 2020 was November 22.

The fresh candidates can submit online examination forms up to November 22, for the degrees of MA (Previous) External Program Annual Examinations 2020 in various disciplines in the affiliated colleges.