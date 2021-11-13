UrduPoint.com

SU Offers MA External Programme In Its Affiliated Colleges After Two-year Suspension

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 04:21 PM

SU offers MA external programme in its affiliated colleges after two-year suspension

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has offered a two-year masters programme for external candidates in its affiliated colleges after two year suspension of the programme as per instruction issued by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has offered a two-year masters programme for external candidates in its affiliated colleges after two year suspension of the programme as per instruction issued by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Sirajul Haq Kandhro in a statement here on Saturday informed that the date for submission of online examination forms of MA (Previous) External Programme for the academic year 2020 had been fixed November 22, .

The fresh candidates can submit online examination forms from November 4 to November22 for the degrees of MA (Previous) External Programme Annual Examinations 2020 in different subjects in affiliated colleges.

The candidates after taking prints and completing the examination forms available in PDF on www.annual.usindh.edu.pk in the subjects of their choice for Master's degree can submit their online forms to theconcerned office of their colleges.

The examination fee for fresh candidates of MA (Previous) External Programme has been fixed as Rs. 13,000/- while the candidates who have passed their BA or BSc in 2020, have been barred from filling examination forms due to being ineligible for the programme.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Jamshoro November HEC 2020 From

Recent Stories

New platform to boost Pak-China online trade: Chen ..

New platform to boost Pak-China online trade: Cheng Kai

2 minutes ago
 Merkel urges 'national effort' to beat Germany's v ..

Merkel urges 'national effort' to beat Germany's virus surge

2 minutes ago
 CM KP Mahmood Khan visits Karak, inaugurates proje ..

CM KP Mahmood Khan visits Karak, inaugurates projects

13 minutes ago
 One killed, two others injured in police firing

One killed, two others injured in police firing

13 minutes ago
 Lukashenko's Spokeswoman on Possible Talk With Mer ..

Lukashenko's Spokeswoman on Possible Talk With Merkel on Migrants: Always Ready ..

13 minutes ago
 Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.