SU offers MA external programme in its affiliated colleges after two-year suspension

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has offered a two-year masters programme for external candidates in its affiliated colleges after two year suspension of the programme as per instruction issued by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Sirajul Haq Kandhro in a statement here on Saturday informed that the date for submission of online examination forms of MA (Previous) External Programme for the academic year 2020 had been fixed November 22, .

The fresh candidates can submit online examination forms from November 4 to November22 for the degrees of MA (Previous) External Programme Annual Examinations 2020 in different subjects in affiliated colleges.

The candidates after taking prints and completing the examination forms available in PDF on www.annual.usindh.edu.pk in the subjects of their choice for Master's degree can submit their online forms to theconcerned office of their colleges.

The examination fee for fresh candidates of MA (Previous) External Programme has been fixed as Rs. 13,000/- while the candidates who have passed their BA or BSc in 2020, have been barred from filling examination forms due to being ineligible for the programme.