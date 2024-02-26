SU Organizes interactive Session on Anthropology: Challenges and Perspectives

The Department of Anthropology and Archeology at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro organised an interactive session titled "Anthropology in Pakistan: Challenges and Perspectives"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Department of Anthropology and Archeology at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro organised an interactive session titled "Anthropology in Pakistan: Challenges and Perspectives." Pakistan’s renowned anthropologist Prof. Dr. Syed Anwar Iqbal Shaheen, former professor at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, graced the event. On this occasion, the Chairman of the department Dr. M. Hanif Leghari highlighted the progress of the department.

According to a press release, during the session, the chief guest Prof. Dr. Syed Anwar Iqbal Shaheen underscored the holistic nature and scope of anthropology, spanning cultural, linguistic, physical, archaeological and applied dimensions. This interdisciplinary approach provides a diverse perspective crucial for comprehending and resolving the complex issues facing our society, he stated.

Highlighting the global and local need for anthropologists, Prof. Dr Syed Anwar Iqbal Shaheen stressed their role in offering recommendations amid escalating societal challenges marked by increasing intolerance and radicalization.

Addressing the post-COVID economic landscape, he said observable changes in human behaviour, attributing them to economic fragility, political instability, and social polarization where anthropologists can play a critical role in producing quality research.

Prof. Dr. Shaheen emphasized the significance of anthropology and development in Pakistan, citing examples from his own experiences of working with various development projects, as he highlighted the diverse avenues where its graduates contribute, including government sectors, NGOs, international organizations, consultancy firms and freelance capacities. He also shared his experiences by highlighting his involvement in development projects.

The department's faculty, including Dr Rafique Wassan, Dr Muhbat Ali Shah, Ali Taqi, Suneel, Ambreen Soomro, Quratullain, Sadaf and Hamid Gadahi also participated in discussions with students. Prof. M. Mukhtiar Kazi and Prof. Dr Agha Asad Noor also expressed their views. The event was attended by a large number of students.