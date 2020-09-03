UrduPoint.com
SU Retained Its Ranking In Time Higher Education World University Ranking 202-21

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:57 PM

SU retained its ranking in Time Higher Education world University Ranking 202-21

The Sargodha University retained its ranking at 1001+ in the Time Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking 2020-21

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Sargodha University retained its ranking at 1001+ in the Time Higher education (THE) World University Ranking 2020-21.

The University has been ranked at number 10 out of 17 universities in Pakistan.

According to the University spokesman, the THE World University Rankings 2021 include more than 1,500 universities across 93 countries and regions that qualified its ranking criteria.

The criteria based on 13 performance indicators regarding teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

The Sargodha University ranked at 706 for its teaching standard, 806 for international outlook, 1087 for industry income, 1,313 for research citations and 1375 for research.

In recent years, the Sargodha University has undergone major institutional and academic reforms to enhance its global profile. Consequently, in 2020, it is ranked by the Times Higher Education as 401+ Young University in the world, 401+ University in Asia, 500+ University in Emerging Economies, 600+ University in terms of its Impact on SGDs, and 1000+ Universityin the world. The University was also ranked 401-450 Asian University in the QS WorldUniversity Rankings for 2019 and 2020, he added.

