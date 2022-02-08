SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chairman Department of Political Science University of Sindh Jamshoro has renamed the seminar library of the department as late Prof. Iqbal A. Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chairman Department of Political Science University of Sindh Jamshoro has renamed the seminar library of the department as late Prof. Iqbal A. Qureshi.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, the seminar library has been named after in recognition of his valuable academic research and administrative services of late Prof, Iqbal A.

Shaikh, former Chairperson of the Department of Political Science and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences University of Sindh Jamshoro. Prof. Iqbal A. Qureshi also contributed in establishing, maintaining and reconstruction of the seminar library.